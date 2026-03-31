‘This illusion that they’re working with us is a farce’: Idaho Senate advances ICE bill

By: Victoria Rodriguez , Ellie Sullivan

Posted 3:26 PM, Mar 30, 2026

BOISE, Idaho — A revived immigration bill that would require local law enforcement agencies to work with federal immigration officials is moving forward at the Idaho Statehouse — but not without continued pushback from local sheriffs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | “We don’t need a law to tell us to do so”: Idaho sheriffs oppose revived ICE partnership bill

On Monday, the Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-3 to advance Senate Bill 1441, sending it to the Senate floor.

The proposal comes after a similar bill, House Bill 659, failed earlier this session. Lawmakers say the new version is intended to address concerns raised by law enforcement while still strengthening cooperation with federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“You'll recall that we had a similar bill to 1441 in the committee before which failed. And so when that failed because there was enough interest in my caucus, I began working on another piece of legislation…” said Republican Senator Kelly Anthon of District 27.

Like its predecessor, SB 1441 would require local law enforcement agencies to apply for participation in a federal 287(g) program, which allows local officers to assist with certain immigration enforcement duties.

The updated version includes new language allowing county commissioners or city councils to opt out of participation under specific conditions — particularly if it would interfere with their ability to provide essential services.

Despite those changes, local sheriffs say their concerns remain.

This marks the third time sheriffs have testified against legislation tied to immigration enforcement this session.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said the revised bill still gives too much authority to the federal government and raises questions about local control.

“This illusion that they're working with us is absolutely a farce,” Donahue said. “It's offensive for him to say that they have been, because they haven't been.” Donahue also raised concerns about the role of local governing bodies in the decision-making process.

“There are many… things not known to the board of county commissioners,” he said. “So to have them decide whether we can participate or not is misleading, to be polite.”

He added that communication from the bill’s sponsor has been lacking.

“Let's make no mistake — he has never asked us into a room to talk about this bill… prior to it being tabled a couple of weeks ago, nor since.”

Other law enforcement leaders warned about how the bill could play out under future federal administrations.

Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said the requirements could limit local flexibility depending on who is in power.

"What happens when Kamala Harris gets, if she gets elected here in 2 years, everybody in here is gonna be crying because now we have to comply by this law and I don't have an inability to work with the 287G program", Clifford said.

In a joint press release issued last week, the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and its 44 elected county sheriffs said lawmakers may be moving too quickly without sufficient input from local law enforcement.

They also claimed federal officials, including the Department of Homeland Security, have been in contact with state leaders advocating for mandatory participation.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Senator Anthon for comment but has not yet received a response.

Supporters of the bill argue it is necessary to address illegal immigration and ensure local agencies are working proactively with federal partners.

“I want you guys to be proactive on this too,” said Senator Ben Adams, District 12. “If this legislation goes forward this year, you will be.”

With the committee’s approval, SB 1441 now heads to the Senate floor for further debate.