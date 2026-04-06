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Exploding propane tank sparks fire at Idaho Falls home

IFFD
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Published 5:24 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A local family's home is still standing tonight thanks to the quick response of Idaho Falls firefighters following a possible propane explosion Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews raced to the home on Deloy Drive just before 4 p.m. in April, finding flames consuming the exterior siding of the building. Smoke had already begun to spread into the interior of the home as firefighters arrived on the scene.

Working quickly, IFFD says crews knocked down the exterior fire, preventing it from spreading to the inside of the home. To ensure the home was truly safe, crews stripped away sections of the siding to check for hidden "hot spots" within the wall.

While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary reports suggest a propane tank connected to a grill exploded, sparking the fire.

In total, the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. While smoke entered the structure, IFFD says fire damage inside the home appears minimal. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In the wake of the fire, the Idaho Falls Fire Department is reminding residents to use caution when operating outdoor grills and to keep them a safe distance from structures.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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