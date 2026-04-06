South central Idaho law enforcement hunt for suspect after targeted Sunday night shooting

UPDATE:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 32-year-old Jacob Bellus, the primary suspect in a "targeted shooting" that led to a shelter-in-place order and high-speed chase late Sunday night.

The investigation began at around 9:30 p.m. when deputies responded to reports of gunfire near 3100 North and 3500 East. The initial caller had told dispatch they'd heard multiple gunshots and a vehicle speeding away from the area.

Deputies arrived on the scene to discover a home at 3127 N 3500 E had been hit multiple times, and a parked vehicle had been rammed. Fortunately, police say no one was injured.

Shortly afterwards, deputies spotted Bellus’s vehicle—a cream-colored 1990 GMC Jimmy. When officers attempted to stop him, Bellus sped away northbound on Orchard Drive.

After a brief chase, Bellus abandoned his GMC near the intersection of Beno Street and Highland Avenue and ran on foot into the area of a nearby stockyard.

Investigators issued a shelter-in-place order at 10:24 p.m. while the TFCSO, Twin Falls Police, and Idaho State Police (ISP) used drones to search the area. The order was lifted at 3:18 a.m. after investigators determined the incident was targeted and did not pose an immediate threat to the area.

Police are still actively searching for Jacob Bellus. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Jacob Bellus, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately or contact the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information, click HERE.

ORIGINAL:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for an armed suspect after reports of shots fired led to a brief car chase near a local sugar factory late Sunday night.

While the suspect remains at large, police lifted a localized shelter-in-place order on Monday morning after determining the incident was isolated, and the individual does not pose a threat to the general public.

The incident took place late Sunday night, sometime before 11:30 p.m., as deputies responded to reports of shots fired outside Twin Falls city limits. According to a Facebook post by Twin Falls police, as they arrived on the scene, the officers found a vehicle linked to the incident. The unidentified driver immediately sped away, leading to a brief chase ending as the vehicle crashed into a nearby stockyard.

The driver ran away on foot into the stockyard area. Police described the suspect as armed and dangerous, issuing the shelter-in-place order as police searched the area. After a search of the area, authorities lifted the shelter-in-place order Monday morning.

No injuries or arrest details have been released in connection with the initial shooting or the following crash. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved.

Local News 8 is closely monitoring this developing news story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.