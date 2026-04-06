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Today is the last day to apply – CEI’s Dental Hygiene Program

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today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:28 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The College of Eastern Idaho is launching a new Dental Hygiene program with applications closing today, April 6th.

The program was developed in response to a growing shortage of dental hygienists across the region, with many local dental offices reporting open positions and increasing demand for qualified professionals.

This two-year program will admit 10 students each fall semester, giving them the opportunity to train locally and work towards a career in dental health care and strengthen the region’s healthcare workforce.

The program has been granted Initial Accreditation by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) and will welcome its first cohort of students in August 2026.

You can find more information and the application HERE.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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