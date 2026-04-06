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President Trump to host press conference after issuing profanity-laced ultimatum to Tehran

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today at 12:33 PM
Published 10:31 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. MDT) today to provide an urgent update on the ongoing conflict with Iran. The President's address follows a weekend marked by the successful rescue of an American airman stranded inside Iran and the rejection of another temporary ceasefire proposal by Tehran.

Last night, President Donald Trump warned that US forces would bomb key Iranian infrastructure if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Shortly after the White House announced today’s press conference, the President took to Truth Social to issue a profanity-laced ultimatum. The President threatened to target Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait remains closed past 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," states the post. "There will be nothing like it!!!" the president wrote. "Open the F*****' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!"

According to reports by CBS, Mr. Trump said at the White House Easter egg roll that "we are obliterating their country." However, the report also signals that a deal could be within reach as the President is allegedly considering a Pakistani proposal for a 45-day ceasefire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, among other ideas.

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