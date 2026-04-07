Skip to Content
News

Domestic call leads to seizure of 6 pounds of marijuana; Ammon man arrested

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 3:49 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) —A 21-year-old Ammon man is in custody facing felony drug charges after Sheriff's Deputies discovered a large cache of narcotics while responding to a domestic disturbance Saturday morning.

Jorge Ruiz-Gomez was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on April 4th, on felony charges for Drug Trafficking and a misdemeanor charge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of Chasewood Drive around 8:00 a.m. following reports of a domestic dispute. As they arrived on the scene, the officers discovered Ruiz-Gomez and an unnamed woman fighting.

Investigators later determined the pair had been in a previous relationship. The fight reportedly broke out when the woman arrived at the home unexpectedly and refused to leave.

While deputies detained the pair—along with two other adults present at the scene—they spotted a large amount of marijuana, THC products, and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators uncovered a virtual cache of illegal drugs inside the home and in Ruiz-Gomez’s vehicle. In all, Deputies seized more than 6lbs of Marijuana and THC edible and vape products, cash, and various other items signaling a drug trafficking operation belonging to Ruiz-Gomez.

While the investigation began as a domestic call, BCSO says Ruiz-Gomez did not want to press charges against the woman involved for illegal entry.

Ruiz-Gomez remains in custody pending his initial court appearance.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.