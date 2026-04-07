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The Idaho Falls Zoo is reopening early this year

KIFI
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Published 2:08 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo is officially reopening Thursday, April 16th.

This is about a week earlier than the 2025 season. Due to the favorable weather this year, they invite all to once again experience the Zoo’s wildlife and educational opportunities.

The Zoo has also updated its operating hours.

  • Monday-Sunday: 9:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
  • Tuesday: 9:30 A.M. to 8:00 P.M

Tuesday's hours have been extended to later. Last admission is 30 minutes before closing.

Visitors can explore a diverse collection of more than 230 individual animals representing over 90 species from around the world.

“We’re thrilled to open our gates early this year and welcome everyone back to the Zoo,” said Zoo Executive Director David Pennock. “By expanding access through updated hours, we’re making it easier for families and visitors to spend time with wildlife, learn something new, and create lasting memories together.”

General admission rates for 2026:

  • Adults (13–61): $12.50
  • Seniors (62+): $11.00
  • Children (3–12): $9.50
  • Toddlers/Infants (2 & under): $0.50
  • Military (with valid ID): $9.50
  • Zoo Members (with valid membership): Free

For more information about the zoo, go to the Idaho Falls Zoo webpage.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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