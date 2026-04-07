Volunteers Wanted: Help prep the Idaho Falls Zoo for opening day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Falls Zoo is inviting the community to its annual Community Clean-up Day on April 11, to help prepare the zoo for the new season. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to join and assist in refreshing the zoo grounds after winter.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with check-in available between 9 a.m. and noon at the William J. Maeck Education Center, near the zoo entrance.

Participants will help with raking, cleaning, and general grounds maintenance to get the zoo ready for opening day. Individuals, families, schools, and volunteer groups are welcome to attend and contribute as much time as they can.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our community, both this year and in years past,” said Zoo Director David Pennock. “Clean-up Day has become a wonderful tradition, and the dedication our volunteers show year after year makes a lasting impact on the zoo. Their efforts help us create a welcoming environment for our guests and provide the best possible care for our animals.”

Volunteers are asked to bring their own supplies if possible, including work gloves, brooms, grass rakes, large shovels, and wheelbarrows. Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes suitable for outdoor work and to be ready to get a little dirty while helping.

Each participant must complete and submit an individual City of Idaho Falls Volunteer Release of Liability form before volunteering. Forms are required for every volunteer and cannot be shared. Volunteers under 18 must be part of a family or organized group, and their form must be completed and signed by a legal guardian. Group leaders or supervisors must remain with all youth participants while at the zoo.

For questions about Community Clean-up Day, contact the volunteer team at ZooVolunteers@idahofallszoo.org.