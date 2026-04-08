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Brief lockdown lifted at Pocatello City Hall after reports of armed individual

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Updated
today at 6:20 PM
Published 4:23 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello police responded to a report of an armed individual in the City Hall parking lot at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

Officials tell us the report stated a male subject made threats to harm department employees and was believed to be in the parking lot of the Pocatello Police Department.

According to City of Pocatello Public Information Officer Marlise Irby, employees in the City Hall were instructed to lock down and stay inside while police investigated the threat. Any people in the parking lot were taken inside the building by officers.

"Due to the seriousness of the threat and the subject's reported proximity, both the Pocatello Police Department and the City of Pocatello offices were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure," stated the Pocatello Police Department as of 4:52 p.m.

Pocatello police were reportedly able to locate the threat in Chubbuck, and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:50 a.m. The public was asked to avoid the area during this time.

The investigation has since been passed to the Chubbuck Police Department.

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Hadley Bodell

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