Prosecutor objects to probation sentence for man who struck Idaho Falls Police Officer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office is publicly speaking out against a sentence handed down to an Idaho Falls man found guilty of felony battery on a police officer, arguing the light punishment fails to deter violence against law enforcement.

Wednesday, Seventh District Judge Brendon Taylor sentenced 33-year-old Christian James Markmiller to four years of probation and a "withheld judgment" following a two-day jury trial. The decision comes despite the state’s request for a five-year prison sentence.

"The wrong message"

In a Facebook post, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal expressed deep concern that the sentence sends the wrong message to the public.

"I am concerned that this sentence does not reflect the type of deterrent necessary to keep officers safe," Neal stated in a press release. "There has to be a message that assaulting police officers carries with it a significant consequence. Mr. Markmiller continues to show a defiant, contemptuous attitude and a disrespect for the jury's verdict."

The "First Amendment Audit" Incident

The case stems from a confrontation on June 13, 2025. According to court documents, Markmiller approached and began filming Idaho Falls Police officers as they investigated a report of an impaired driver.

The Officers reportedly told Markmiller he could video the traffic stop from a safe distance, but the 33-year-old continued to approach, circling and shouting at them. When ordered to "step no closer," Markmiller refused.

As an officer attempted to arrest him for interference, Markmiller hit the officer in the head and continued to resist until he was tackled and handcuffed.

During the trial, Markmiller argued that his actions were protected under the First Amendment, claiming he had a "duty" to disobey what he perceived as an unlawful order. Neal, however, categorized Markmiller's behavior as a "First Amendment audit," a trend where individuals film police to provoke a reaction. While Neal acknowledged the right to record, he emphasized that the First Amendment is not "absolute" and does not grant immunity for physical violence.

Understanding the Sentence

Under Idaho law, a withheld judgment is a sentencing tool where a judge places a defendant on probation without formally entering a judgment of conviction.

If Markmiller successfully completes his probation, he can petition the court to dismiss the case entirely, effectively wiping the felony from his record. State law only allows a defendant to use this option once in a lifetime.

The state had argued strongly against this outcome, citing the severity of the felony battery.

Markmiller was given credit for 72 days already served in jail following his conviction on January 27, 2026. He must now comply with all terms of his probation, including fines and community service, or risk having the withheld judgment revoked and potentially serving a prison sentence.