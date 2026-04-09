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10 Acre Snake Fire jumps river north of Rigby; Archer residents warned to prepare for possible evacuation

Courtesy Photo
Travis Crystal
Courtesy Photo
By
Updated
today at 5:49 PM
Published 5:08 PM

UPDATE:

ARCHER, Idaho (KIFI) — Residents along the northeast side of the fire near Archer are being encouraged to be prepared in case they have to evacuate.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies are also on the scene, helping with transporting firefighters by boat to a fire along the Snake River between Jefferson and Madison counties.

Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook

ORIGINAL:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews are combating a small wildfire spreading north of Rigby towards Bonneville and Madison Counties. Wildland firefighters on the scene have confirmed the fire started on the Jefferson County side and has jumped the Snake River, spreading further on the Madison County side.

The Snake Fire is burning around 10 acres north of Rigby along the Snake River.

The fire was first reported by WildCAD at 2:36 PM, Thursday, April 9th. Local News 8 can confirm that wildland firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene, including the Madison, Jefferson, and Roberts Fire Districts, along with the BLM, Forest Service, and IDL. The Bonneville Fire District and Swan Valley Fire Department are on the scene as well as backup.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide additional updates as we learn new information.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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