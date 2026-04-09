Dry Winter, Thirsty Spring: When should you start watering your lawn?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The weather has been unseasonably warm and dry this year. With the lack of snowpack and many plants starting to come out of hibernation, it might be time to start watering your lawn.

"So usually we get that snow, and then it melts, and it saturates the soil with water. We didn't have that option this year. So a lot of plants are starting to require moisture," said James Flemming, supervisor of Town & Country Gardens.

When it comes to actually watering your plants, here are some tips from Flemming: "Lawns, you're looking at watering maybe once or twice a week. With trees, I would, especially with the evergreens, I would give them a deep soak at least once a week."

However, this comes with some precautions. Due to the lack of snowpack, we will be experiencing a drought, so being conservative with our water is very important.

From a statement from Falls Water Co. "It is necessary to implement a restriction for outside watering of lawns and landscaping. Starting April 15th through October 15th each year, outside water use will be limited to every other day"

This schedule will be based on the last number of your home address. The watering schedule will look like this:

Even numbered homes (0, 2, 4, 6, & 8) Water lawns on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Odd-numbered homes (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) Water lawns Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

Anyone may water on Sunday

"As we increase our daytime temperatures and we get more and more into the season, they just need to increase the watering," Flemming said.

Just be mindful of how much water you use, as we are in a drought. Follow your region's water regulations to ensure we have enough water to last the season.