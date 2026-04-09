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Grand Teton begins 196-acre prescribed burn near Mormon Row

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Published 10:27 AM

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park is starting prescribed burns today, April 9th, just east of the Jackson Hole airport. Around 196 acres will be burned as part of the larger 4,000-acre Hayfields Restoration Management Area.

The primary goal of the burn is to remove non-native vegetation, paving the way for the return of native rangeland species. This ecological "reset" is a collaborative effort between fire managers and park ecologists.

"Removing non-native vegetation will also benefit wildlife, such as bison, elk, pronghorn, sage grouse, and songbirds, and will reduce fuels near historic park structures in case of a wildfire," states the NPS in a news release.

The fire will be along Mormon Row between Gros Ventre and Antelope Flats roads. The NPS may see smoke in the area during the day today. While the burn is expected to be completed in a single day, the NPS warns visitors that smoke will be most visible during the afternoon and may settle in low-lying areas as temperatures drop in the evening.

No areas of the park are expected to be closed, but staff may briefly pause traffic to allow fire crews to work safely along the roadway. Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for fire personnel and equipment. Prescribed fire signs will be posted along all adjacent roads.

For more information, visit tetonfires.com

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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