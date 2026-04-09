Idaho Department of Labor urges Intermountain Packing workers to seek help following layoffs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Labor is urging more than 150 employees laid off from Intermountain Packing this week to seek immediate assistance, noting that turnout for support services has been unexpectedly low.

Department officials expressed concern that many impacted workers have not yet utilized available resources despite the sudden loss of income during a period of rising costs for fuel and groceries.

"They should all be coming into the Department of Labor and learning about unemployment and employment-related programs so that we can help them to get back into employment," said Windy Hahn, a manager at the Idaho Department of Labor. "We want to be there and we want to help".

For those previously employed in the meatpacking and agricultural sectors, specialized support is available through the "dislocated worker" program and the Community Council of Idaho. These programs are designed to assist workers whose positions were eliminated due to business closures.

The department also highlighted the Idaho Launch program, which can cover 80% of training costs—up to $3,500—for individuals looking to transition into high-growth industries.

To maintain eligibility for unemployment benefits, the state requires claimants to complete five job search contacts per week, which can include attending resume classes or hiring events.

Despite recent layoffs in Idaho Falls and surrounding areas like Rexburg and Saint Anthony, the regional economy remains stable with an unemployment rate of approximately 3.3%.

To facilitate rapid re-employment, the Idaho Falls office will host a major hiring event on April 29, featuring approximately 30 employers. Smaller hiring events are also held every other Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Idaho Falls location.

"Our goal is to help you to land on your feet and become successful," Hahn, said. "Don't stay out there just lost and not know where to go. Just come in and talk to us".