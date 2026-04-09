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Idaho Period Project announces annual Gala Fundraiser

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Published 11:27 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — One in four girls lacks access to period supplies, leading many to miss school, sports, and social activities every month. The Idaho Period Project is working to change that reality, providing free period supplies to women and girls all over the state.

Since starting in January 2022, the non-profit has donated more than 750,000+ period products to approximately 1,500 girls across 13 counties in eastern Idaho. Locally, the organization recently wrapped up a series of "packing parties," where volunteers assembled donations into ready-to-use kits for those who cannot afford period products.

Right now, the non-profit is gearing up for the summer months, for students to take these kits home, since they won't have access to the school dispensers during the summer. They're hosting a gala fundraiser coming up on April 25th.

Eagle Rock Middle School Counselor Addie Priest says of the project and it's impact, "The Idaho Period Project is amazing!"

If you'd like to participate in the gala, donate, or learn more, check out their website: idahoperiodproject.org.

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Megan Lavin

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