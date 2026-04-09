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Sheriff’s Office Seeking missingIdaho Falls Man

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Published 3:46 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding 20-year-old Colton G. McMinn of Idaho Falls, who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

Colton was last seen by family on April 3rd and has not been seen or heard from since. He does not have a vehicle and has reportedly been homeless in the Idaho Falls area, often staying with friends and acquaintances, but he kept in touch with his family members. 

Colton is described as 20 years of age, approximately 5' 10" tall, and 150lbs, with Brown Hair and Eyes.

If you have seen Colton or have any information regarding his current location, contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200. If you wish to provide information but prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit tips regarding this case or any other suspicious activity through East Idaho Crime Stoppers.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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