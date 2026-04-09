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Snake River Orchestra Rocks The Studio

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today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:09 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Maggie Price, the director of the Snake River Orchestra, gave us a taste of their unique, high-energy fundraiser concert. Their rock orchestra will be featuring Electrify Your Orchestra with Mark Wood, founder of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The concert will take place on April 14 at 7:00 PM in the Snake River High School Auditorium. Students from the Snake River Orchestra program will perform hits spanning multiple decades, including:

“Livin' on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

“Beat It” by Michael Jackson

“High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco

“Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars

The evening will also feature a silent auction. While the concert is free to attend, donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.

You're going to love listening to these kids playing their hearts out.

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Megan Lavin

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