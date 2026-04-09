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Traffic Alert: S 5th W road closure starting April 13

KIFI
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Published 4:04 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting Monday, April 13, private contractors will close a section of S 5th W to through traffic to allow for the installation of a new sewer line and water main for Christ Community Church.

The closure will stretch from 49th S and 65th S and is expected to last around 8 weeks. During the closure, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and plan for delays.

Local homeowners property owners will still have access to the area.

In a news release, Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Kimberly Felker stressed that this is a private project managed by H-K Contractors, not a City of Idaho Falls project. However, the City is notifying residents to help keep them informed of impacts in the area.

For questions about this project please contact H-K Contractors at (208) 270-6521

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