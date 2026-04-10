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Investigation confirms “Snake Fire” sparked by out-of-control burn

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Travis Crystal
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Published 1:07 PM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — New details have emerged surrounding the origins of the Snake Fire, which consumed 30 acres in Jefferson and Madison Counties before crews gained the upper hand late Thursday night.

According to the Central Fire District, the blaze began in the river bottoms near 4250 E 650 N in Rigby. Wildland firefighters confirmed the fire began as a controlled burn that quickly spread to the surrounding river bottom due to the dry conditions and shifting winds.

Between 50 and 75 personnel from local fire districts, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Fire worked to stop the spread.

"Thanks to the coordinated response and extensive collaboration among all responding agencies, the fire was successfully controlled and contained later in the evening," the Central Fire District confirmed in a news release.

Fire crews remained on site overnight to monitor hotspots and ensure the fire was fully contained. Central Fire District extended its gratitude to the assisting agencies for their swift teamwork in protecting the area.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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