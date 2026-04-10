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ISP investigates I-84 hit-and-run involving school bus

KIFI
By
New
Published 10:12 AM

HEYBURN, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a school bus crippled and several students stranded on Interstate 84 Thursday evening.

The crash took place around 8:23 p.m. on April 9, 2026, near milepost 208 on eastbound I-84. According to ISP, the bus struck a series of concrete "jersey" barriers, causing significant damage to the front and undercarriage and leaving it stranded, blocking the left lane.

Fortunately, police say no passengers were seriously injured, and all students were taken by ground ambulance to reunite with school officials and their parents. The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and had to be taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

While the bus was the only vehicle on the scene when police arrived, troopers quickly determined that another vehicle was involved. After further investigation, a second driver was identified and cited in connection with the hit-and-run.

"ISP reminds all drivers to remain at the scene of a crash and report the incident as required by law," stated the agency in a news release. "Leaving the scene increases risk to others and may result in criminal charges."

The crash remains under investigation.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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