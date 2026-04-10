Need help filing your taxes? Award winning financial coach Kim Scouller shares encouragement with community

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - With the IRS tax deadline just around the corner, excitement filled the air as author and financial coach Kim Scouller made a special stop in Idaho Falls during her book tour. Yesterday, she engaged and inspired the audience at the "How Money Works for Women" Luncheon, held at the Residence Inn and hosted by WealthWave, to empower local women through financial literacy. Local News 8 caught up with Scouller, who shared valuable insights on the best strategies for filing taxes and highlighted essential resources to enhance financial knowledge.

"Taxes are at the top of everyone's mind," Scouller said. "They create a time when you're kind of taking an inventory of your income. What I would encourage everyone to do is not to stop at your income. Let's take an inventory of your entire financial picture. What's coming in, what's going out, and what you're growing...Do your research or work with a financial professional to figure out what the tax consequences are for you and growing wealth."

The luncheon, featuring a presentation by Scouller on the current state of female financial literacy, was an inspiring event aimed at helping women take control of their financial futures. Scouller also shared valuable insights on the best strategies for filing taxes and highlighted essential resources to enhance financial knowledge.

"There are a lot of great resources online," said Scouller. "Investopedia has some great articles in there. I would also say AARP is another really good resource for people in retirement. Another surprising resource is the IRS: you could do a whole lot of research on its website to better understand your situation."

Scouller also took time to share more about her publication "How Money Works for Women", a collaboration with coauthor Sharon Lechter to help women in all demographics better understand their sources of income and how to utilize them toward successful avenues.

"Money doesn't care whether you're a man or a woman, but the way women approach money, and the situations that women find themselves in, are so much different, especially because for most women, we are the caregivers of our family, and that can hurt us financially," said Scouller. "This book is a real-life resource for women to use to celebrate that we are the caregivers and the educators, and to help women understand how they can improve their financial situation and take care of their family at the same time."

Heather Goodworth, a financial educator with Wealthwave and organizer of the Idaho Falls luncheon, says this event with Kim Scouller marks the beginning of a long-term financial literacy campaign that will launch across Idaho and Utah.

"We started with women because really, we are so influential in what happens in our homes and what happens in our communities," said Goodworth. "And, where Kim is such an advocate for women in finance, it just made sense to begin there and then branch out."

When asked for parting advice on tax filing and increasing savings, Scouller shared this wisdom for anyone looking to better understand their finances.

"There are things that are taxed at the beginning, and there are things that are taxed at the end, and there are things that are taxed all along the way. Do your research or work with a financial professional to figure out what the tax consequences are for you and your growing wealth," said Scouller.

"For people who are just starting out or starting over, or maybe you haven't started yet because you think it's overwhelming and you're never going to achieve success: just start," said Scouller. "Whatever it is, a little bit out of time, whether that little bit is what you're saving for the future or that little bit is what you're using to pay off that."

The IRS tax deadline is on Wednesday, April 15th, which is also known as the 15th day of the fourth month following the fiscal year. For those who still need more time, you can fill out an extension by visiting the IRS website here.

For those interested in learning more about Kim Scouller's financial literacy courses, book, and involvement with Wealthwave, click here.