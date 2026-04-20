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U.S. Olympic silver medalist and Teton Valley native Jaelin Kauf honored in Driggs

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today at 10:13 PM
Published 10:08 PM

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) — Olympic hero Jaelin Kauf was welcomed to Driggs today with a boisterous hometown parade.

The 29-year-old athlete and three-time Olympic silver medalist returned from the icy slopes of Cortina, Italy, to the sunny streets of the community where it all began.

"Getting to compete on the Olympic stage is so amazing and to be representing such an amazing place, such an amazing community, and group of people on that stage just makes it extra special," Kauf said.

Now the most decorated American moguls skier in history, she grew up carving the slopes at Grand Targhee Ski Resort.

"She got silver in both single moguls and dual moguls, the first U.S. athlete to ever do that," said her mother Patti Kauf.

Children and Teton Valley residents thronged the streets, holding iconic “J” signs – eager to meet a local Olympic athlete.

Teton County Commissioners declared Monday “Jaelin Kauf Day” in her honor, following her return from the Milan Cortina Olympics.

"Being able to compete in the first ever dual moguls on the Olympics stage and take home a medal from that was amazing," Jaelin said. "I mean, it's historic!"

U.S. Olympian and Teton Valley native Jaelin Kauf smiles Monday with her three silver medals from the Milan Cortina and Beijing Olympics.
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