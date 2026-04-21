A new chapter: Blackfoot honors retiring Chief Croft after 26 years of service

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Blackfoot Police Department is entering a new chapter following more than two decades of consistent leadership. On Monday, city officials and community members gathered to honor outgoing Chief Gordon Croft, who is retiring after a distinguished 26-year career with the department.

The retirement ceremony drew law enforcement officers from across the area to share memories and wish the long-serving Chief well in his next chapter.

Reflecting on a career that spanned over a quarter-century, Croft says he’s seen a lot of change over the years, and it’s been quite the ride.

"Every year I look back to how it was to be a police officer when I first started, compared to now. night and day difference. It is crazy. Laws evolve, things change," said Gordon.

A lifelong Blackfoot resident, Croft raised three sons in the community alongside his wife. While he is stepping down from his badge, he isn't slowing down. Croft intends to serve a senior mission for his church.

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Courtesy Photo: Wes Wheatley, City of Blackfoot

Stepping into the position now is Wes Wheatley, who has been a part of the department for eighteen years. According to City leadership, throughout his nearly two-decade career, Wheatley has served the citizens of Blackfoot in nearly every role within the Police Department.

Wheatley says the commitment to the community and the focus of the force won’t change with him in charge.

"Honestly, just stay committed to the community and make sure that the department moves forward in the right direction, and keep staffing appropriate and just continue what we've been doing," said Wheatley.

While Wheatley has already begun his duties, the City of Blackfoot will hold an official ceremonial swearing-in on May 5.