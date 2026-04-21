Idaho’s largest Teachers’ Union formally breaks ties with Gov. Little over ‘union-busting’ legislation

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little is in hot water with Idaho educators over following his signing of the controversial and heavily altered House Bill 516. The legislation, which restricts public school districts from using taxpayer resources to support teachers' unions, has led the state’s largest teachers' union to formally break ties with the Governor.

A Vote of No Confidence

During the Idaho Education Association’s annual business meeting this past weekend, members voted overwhelmingly to issue a vote of no confidence in Governor Little. The union said the move was in response to "union-busting legislation attacking the right of educators to organize and advocate in their workplaces."

“Our members have spoken clearly,” said IEA President Layne McInelly. “They are angry and frustrated with the governor. They feel his choice to sign House Bill 516, when there were so many reasons to veto it, is a betrayal of his claims to be a supporter of Idaho’s educators and public schools.”

Possibly revoking the Governor's education award

The vote marks a turning point in the Governor's relationship with IEA members, who previously endorsed Little and ran door-to-door campaigns during his gubernatorial races in 2018 and 2022.

IEA delegates floated the possibility of revoking Little’s "Champion of Education" award, which the union presented to him just two years ago. During floor debates, members compared the Governor's recent legislative record—including his support for the House Bill 93 "Parental Choice Tax Credit" program—to the records of past award recipients.

“The governor should not share this award with people who truly champion education and our members,” said IEA member Peggy Hoy.

Understanding House Bill 516

House Bill 516 fundamentally changes how school districts interact with teachers' unions. The bill "forbids school districts from using public payroll systems to collect union dues, increasing teacher salaries to cover union dues, or giving teachers paid time off for union activities," as reported by IdahoEdNews. It also includes fines for districts that violate the ban, starting at $1,500 for a first offense and $2,500 for repeat violations.

In addition to the controversial nature of the bill, its path to the Governor’s desk was unorthodox. HB 516 was originally introduced to expand Idaho’s 2025 restrictions on LGBTQ+ instruction in classrooms. However, in the closing days of the 2026 legislative session, the Senate "radiator capped" the bill—stripping it down to its bill number and completely rewriting it. The rewritten bill fell short of two-thirds support in both the House and the Senate, only passing the Senate by 6 votes.

In a news release, the IEA argued that Governor Little signed the bill despite recognizing the potential legal risks, stating, “Little signed House Bill 516 despite recognizing that the new law could lead to discrimination against union members.”

According to the IEA, more than 1,000 Idahoans contacted the Governor’s office, urging a veto before the signing.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Governor's Office for comment on the IEA's vote of no confidence and will provide an update as soon as we receive a response.