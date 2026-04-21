INL appoints Jennifer Porter as new Fire Chief; Jim Blair to retire

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – The Idaho National Laboratory announced Monday that Jennifer Porter will be the next chief of its fire department. Porter is currently the department’s deputy chief of operations. Porter replaces Jim Blair, who has served as INL fire chief since 2022. Blair will retire April 30 after 36 years at the laboratory.

Porter has more than 22 years of experience as a fire service professional, including 18 at INL. As deputy chief of operations, she leads a team of 75 firefighters across three stations, manages line operations, helps develop the department’s operating budget, and works closely with federal, state, and local officials, strengthening community relationships and building trust in emergency services.

“Jennifer has earned this opportunity through years of exceptional leadership, technical expertise and unwavering commitment to INL’s mission,” said Shawn Hill, INL’s Facilities & Site Services executive director. “She understands this department at every level, and she leads with a steady hand and a deep sense of responsibility to her team and this site. I am confident that Jennifer will excel as chief and continue strengthening the vital services our fire department provides.”

Porter worked her way up through the ranks at INL. She was a firefighter from 2008-2014, was promoted to captain and spent five years as a battalion chief before becoming deputy chief of operations in 2022.

Porter grew up in eastern Idaho and graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg. She began her career in 2004 as a volunteer with Leadore Emergency Medical Services and the Lemhi County Fire Protection District. She then became a paramedic and firefighter for the Shelley-Firth Fire District. Porter holds a master’s in homeland security and emergency management and a bachelor’s degree in fire service administration from Idaho State University.

“Stepping into the role of fire chief is both an honor and a deeply humbling experience for me,” Porter said. “The department, and the remarkable individuals who dedicate themselves to its mission, have always meant a great deal to me personally. I am truly proud of the remarkable achievements this team has made, and I am eager to continue building on that success.”

The INLFD works with state and federal agencies to combat wildland fires and with surrounding counties on emergency responses. The INLFD has three stations located on the INL Site. The department maintains five wildland fire engines and one 3,000-gallon water tender.

INLFD is preparing for what could be a challenging fire season following one of the warmest winters on record and a rapidly melting snowpack.

"These conditions significantly increase the potential for wildland fire activity, and it is critical that we take deliberate steps now to ensure the safety of our personnel, the protection of our infrastructure, and the successful execution of our mission,” Porter said. “Fire season requires a unified effort, and with the dedication and focus of our personnel, we are confident in our ability to face these conditions and uphold the safety of our site and community."