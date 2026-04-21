Mobile clinic brings preventative care to eastern Idaho communities

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) — Getting in to see a doctor in Idaho is not always easy. For many, it is not just about cost, but distance, availability, and even finding a provider in the first place.

A mobile clinic from Optum is working to close that gap by bringing preventative care directly to communities across eastern Idaho.

This week, the clinic is making stops in Idaho Falls, Ammon and Pocatello, offering free visits to eligible patients through its partnership with UnitedHealthcare.

“The mobile clinic is just an opportunity for us to get out into the communities where our members live and share access to quality, preventative health care services,” said Jim Tett, Optum manager of clinical operations. “We understand people may have mobility restrictions or transportation concerns, so it’s an advantage to bring it as close as possible.”

Inside the mobile unit, patients can meet with a provider, review medications and medical history, and receive a variety of screenings in a single visit. Services include checks for conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and osteoporosis, along with other preventative tests.

Tett said the goal is to catch health issues early, especially for patients who may not be regularly seeing a doctor.

“We know transportation and access to care can be difficult, so catching people who are not routinely following up with their doctor is a priority for us,” he said. “If we can catch something earlier and get them treated, or get them established with a primary care physician, that’s the goal.”

In one case, Tett said a patient who had delayed care received a serious warning during a visit.

“They were on a path where they likely would not have survived another year,” he said. “They were able to get the care they needed and make those changes, and now they’re in a much better place.”

Healthcare providers say demand for services like this is growing in Idaho, where rural communities and a shortage of providers can make access more difficult. Population growth combined with provider retirements has added to the challenge.

The mobile clinic primarily serves patients on UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans and coordinates care with their primary care physicians. Organizers say the service has seen increased demand since launching in Idaho and continues to expand to more locations.

Looking ahead, Optum is working to grow the program even further, including the possibility of bringing care directly to patients’ homes through a smaller mobile unit.

For now, organizers say the focus remains on meeting patients where they are and helping them stay ahead of potential health issues.