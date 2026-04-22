Idaho Falls celebrates completion of multi-million dollar Frontier Center renovation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Frontier Center for the Performing Arts, formerly the Idaho Falls Civic Center, has finished its expansion, making the local landmark more ADA accessible.

Wednesday, city officials and community leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a multi-year, multi-million dollar expansion designed to modernize the historic venue.

The venue has served generations of Idahoans since the early 1950s. However, as the region’s population surged, the building's aging infrastructure became a concern for city leadership.

Today's celebration marks the end of a decade of work that began with auditorium improvements, including new seating and carpet, acoustic enhancements, updated lighting, and a new marquee. Phase 2 brought the most dramatic change, as Frontier Credit Union bought the naming rights to the building, gifting the city $4.4 million to renovate the venue and expand the lobby.

Today, the lobby has tripled in size, growing from 2,200 square feet to 6,600 square feet.

“This is exactly the kind of project our community does best,” said Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw. “We all enjoy the shade of trees we did not plant, and the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts is one more gift we’ll enjoy for generations because people in Idaho Falls stepped forward to make it happen.”

Frontier Credit Union CEO Dan Thurman says he hopes that the facility lives up to the Civic Center's legacy and remains a community pillar for years to come.

"I hope that the Frontier Center continues for twice as long and it continues to be a place where families can gather and enjoy the arts in our community," said Thurman. "Our mission at Frontier Credit Union is building better lives, and I hope that this helps us build better lives in Idaho Falls for years to come."