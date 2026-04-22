TRIO Program to Host Second Annual Military Families Resource Fair

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The TRIO Program at ISU is designed to help veterans and active duty military members find resources and support them through their education. The biggest event of the year for TRIO is coming up next month, the Military Families Resource Fair.

Held at the Bennion Student Union Building on the Idaho Falls ISU Satellite Campus, the fair is designed to connect local military members and their families with the support they need. Forty vendors will be on site, offering everything from healthcare to employment, mental health services, and kid-friendly activities.

"Just knowing how much the community is there to support these individuals and how much we really just want to help them," said Joshua Badger with TRIO Veterans Upward Bound. "There's people that are in your corner that want to help you out and that are ready and willing to to be there for you."

Over the past year since the first resource fair, TRIO has worked to make partnerships and connections in the community to make the event more family-friendly and widespread. Community members are also invited to the event to enjoy food trucks and supporting local military.

"We know that there are there are spouses out there looking for connections with each other and with resources in the community," Badger added. "The children of service members have opportunities for education and other benefits. So we wanted to provide those for them."

The second annual Military Families Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, you can visit @seitriovub on Instagram or the TRIO website at https://www.isu.edu/trio/ to learn about the resources the program offers to military members and family.