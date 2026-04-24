Blackfoot infrastructure project aims to refill Jensen Grove ahead of Summer season

Blackfoot, Idaho (KIFI) — City crews in Blackfoot have rebuilt a key dike along the Snake River after high spring runoff last year damaged the system that supplies water to Jensen Grove.

The repairs aim to restore water flow to the popular recreation area, which has seen significantly reduced water levels after the failure of the original dike, which was built too high and pushed too much water towards the head gate that feeds Jensons Grove. It worked for two months before causing the island that separates the part of the river that feeds the headgate from the rest of the river to blow out. Due to the water levels being too low, the headgate was unable to receive water.

Stufflebeam said crews initially struggled to fill the channel, as water continued to erode the area during repairs.

“Every time we tried to start filling, this started washing away the island,” Stufflebeam said. “So we had to get a longer excavator, start dropping rocks across, and then build back this way. And that was the only way we could do it.”

The rebuilt dike is designed to help raise water levels enough to push flow toward the city’s head gate, allowing water to be diverted under the interstate and into Jensen Grove.

“That allowed us, by filling this dike in, to actually cause the river to rise over here, which was necessary for us to get water to our head gate,” Stufflebeam said.

City officials say water is now moving back into the system, including areas near the Blackfoot Golf Course that feed into Jensen Grove.

Still, the long-term outlook remains uncertain.

State Rep. Ben Fuhriman said while infrastructure repairs and a new agreement with the Snake River Valley Irrigation District have addressed legal and maintenance issues, water availability remains the biggest concern.

“The big problem is, is there water? And that’s something that nobody can really control,” Fuhriman said.

Jensen Grove is a centerpiece of the Blackfoot community, hosting recreation and events throughout the year.

Stufflebeam said keeping the grove filled is important not only for residents, but also for the local economy.

“It’s a great recreation area, but it’s also important for our businesses,” he said. “People see that, they want to come here, they want to visit.”

Officials say they will continue monitoring water conditions through the summer as they work to keep Jensen Grove full.