Skip to Content
News

E-Waste Recycling Event in Pocatello Encourages Safe Disposal of Electronics

By
New
today at 6:09 PM
Published 6:17 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A partnership between Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho State University, and eCyclers of Idaho brought an electronic waste collection event to the Pond Student Union on ISU’s campus.

Community members were able to drop off items such as phones, computers, and TV’s to be safely recycled.

Organizers say events like this help keep hazardous materials out of landfills while also recovering valuable resources found in electronics. 

"The goal is really simple," said Yuan Yuan Lee, with Idaho National Laboratories in the Visual Science Department. "We just want everyone to bring their owned or unwanted electronics to our event and we can collect them, not to mention recycle them."

E-waste can contain materials such as copper, lithium, and other metals that can be reused in manufacturing and energy production.

“They’re certified to process the materials and securely handle data. After collection, everything is taken to a warehouse where it’s sorted and prepared for recycling,” said Yuan Yuan Lee.

Joseph Shannon, the Recycling and Scrap Manager at Recyclers of Idaho said there's a lot of hazardous materials in electronics which could cause environmental damage if thrown away. By taking them to an eCycling event such as this one, people can safely dispose of their unwanted electronics.

The event was free and open to the public, encouraging community members to recycle their electronic devices responsibly.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Hadley Bodell

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.