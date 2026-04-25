Senior Helpers in Idaho Falls Share Spring Cleaning Do’s and Don’ts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Senior Helpers in Idaho Falls are extra busy during the spring, with seniors in the community taking on spring cleaning, house projects, and getting out and about in the nicer weather. This means safety is more important than ever for the elderly.

Senior Helpers don't just offer in-home care for elderly, they can help with decluttering and safety-proofing homes to ensure seniors stay safe and healthy.

"People are ready, they want to get back out there. So cleaning can be really important," said Aliera McDonough, Client Service Manager at Senior Helpers. "Making sure that there are no loose items in hallways to trip on, making sure all of your cords are protected. You know, adding extra lighting into your home so you can really see what's around you."

The team said loose rugs can cause tripping hazards for seniors and need to be taped down. Checking all the cans in pantries for expiration dates as well as fridge products are also tasks the helpers can assist with.

"We're collectors. We we get things that we love, and then maybe we don't use them as much as we thought we would," added McDonough. "So downsizing can be really important because it leaves your family with a little bit less to have to deal with, and it leaves you with a little bit less to have to deal with."

The team at Senior Helpers had some tips for spring cleaning.

"Cords are really bad, especially in the main walkways," said Renae, Communications Manager at Senior Helpers. "You want to make sure that you have everything clear. Cords that are super chunky can get tangled really easily and could be a huge health hazard."

It's a daunting task to clean and safety-proof your own home, especially at an older age. However, this is exactly what the Senior Helpers are here to do.

"It's something you don't have to do alone," Renae added. "That's what Senior Helpers is for. We can help you secure those rugs. We can make sure that there's no tripping hazards in your way. Spring cleaning is an awesome time, but it also can be a very risky time if you're trying to take it on all by yourself."

McDonough's personal favorite tip is to continue drinking lots of water throughout spring cleaning. "You can never drink too much water, just drink lots of it, it really does help," she said.

For more information about how to contact Senior Helpers, you can visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/id/eastern-idaho/ or contact Aliera McDonough at amcdonough@seniorhelpers.com.



