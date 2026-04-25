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Trump rushed off stage after possible shots fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

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Published 7:10 PM

President Donald Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service after possible shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

Vice President JD Vance and members of Trump’s Cabinet who were also in attendance were also rushed out.

A source told CNN that Trump is safe. According to an administration official, Cabinet members are OK as well.

Several US Secret Service agents yelled, “shots fired” at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, according to pool reports.

One agent announced a shooter was in custody over the radio, the pool said.



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Max Gershon

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