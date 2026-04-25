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USS Idaho Submarine Officially Commissioned into US Navy

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today at 6:17 PM
Published 6:28 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The USS Idaho Submarine was officially commissioned into the United States Navy this morning in Connecticut, marking a historic moment for both Idaho and the country.

The USS Idaho is the U.S. Navy's newest Virginia-class submarine. As of 11 a.m. on April 25, the submarine is in active Navy service. The commissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

Today's service was the last of five major events which lead to the submarine's entrance into the U.S. Navy's military strategy.

The beginning of construction on the USS Idaho was back in August 2020. The vessel was christened in March 2024, followed by a rigorous curriculum of sea trials. These ensure the performance of the submarine and deem its readiness for naval combat. The USS Idaho passed all the required tests and was accepted by the U.S. Navy in December 2025.

Idaho's Governor Brad Little was in Connecticut for the commissioning today and commented on the significance of this national achievement.

"To the crew of the USS Idaho, today you become more than sailors, you become ambassadors," Little said. "Ambassadors for Idaho. Idaho is a state with character and enduring values. Our people are resilient, independent, and deeply committed to one another. In Idaho, hard work isn't just expected, it's a way of life."

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Hadley Bodell

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