Free Bakery–No, Really!

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — If you live on Lorene Street in Rexburg, you may catch the sweet scent of fresh baked goods drifting your way.

That’s because every Sunday, Alex Andrews sets out dozens of homemade treats — FREE for the taking.

Each weekend, she bakes up a storm — about 60 to 70 items — and places them on her front porch.

She’s been doing this since October 2024, and it’s earned her a loyal following.

Freebies to Friendships

It all started with her grandmother’s cookie recipe — and a simple goal: meet her neighbors.

New to the area, Andrews was looking for connection. What she found was a way to bring strangers together.

“So I baked that, and I gave it away to my neighbors. And then it kind of just grew from there.”

One of those neighbors is now a close friend.

Katelyn Ehlen first stopped by for a treat while living in the same apartment complex. Now, the two spend time together doing yoga and going on outings.

Ehlen says Andrews is just as impressive as her baking.

“Everything she bakes is absolutely amazing. Alex is amazing. She has a heart of gold, and she just wants to help everybody around her. Who wouldn’t want to be friends with somebody like that?”

Andrews says the change has been remarkable.

“When I first moved here, I obviously didn’t know anyone. And now people say hi to me on the street because they know me.”

Self-Taught

Andrews finds many recipes on social media or in cookbooks. These days, she’s confident enough to create her own.

That wasn’t always the case.

She started with box mixes and has watched her skills rise — much like her almond brioche.

“I’ve taught myself. I’m 100% an amateur. I didn’t really know what I was doing… but I’ve seen how much my skills have grown, which has been really fun.”

“I just enjoy the process. Even when something goes wrong, it’s still fun for me.”

Proof Is in the Pudding

Ehlen proudly backs her friend’s work, saying these treats stand out.

“They’re not just your typical Rexburg Jell-O salad.”

She says the turnout speaks for itself.

“People have their post notifications turned on. I’ve looked out my window and there’s a line.”

But it’s not just about the baked goods.

“It’s a little slice of hope in a tumultuous world. It gives people something to look forward to every week.”

Andrews also writes inspirational messages on the sidewalk, hoping to spread a bit of encouragement.

“I know a lot of people are struggling right now, so it makes me feel better to do something good — even if it’s just cookies.”

Things Go Fast

If you want to grab something, you’ll need to be quick.

Andrews says items often disappear within 20 minutes. Some people even wait in their cars for the porch to be stocked.

“Sometimes I see people peeking around the buildings.”

“It’s grown so much that now I have to turn people away every week.”

The fastest item to go: cinnamon rolls.

“I made jumbo cinnamon rolls one time. It was pouring rain and super windy, and I thought nobody would come. It ended up being the busiest one I’ve ever had. They were gone in about ten minutes.”

Icing on the Cake

At first, Andrews would quietly set the food out and head back inside.

“I was worried it might make people uncomfortable, like having to talk to a stranger. So I’d just put the box out and let people come and go.”

That changed.

“Now I sit out there, and it’s been so much more fun.”

She says people enjoy the interaction just as much as the treats.

“People like to talk and ask questions. I think it makes it feel more like a community.”

Self-Funded

Andrews covers nearly all the costs herself.

“I buy about 99% of the ingredients. Every now and then, someone might give me a small tip or bring something like butter, but most of it comes out of my own pocket.”

She says it adds up.

“Everyone’s seen the price of eggs — it definitely gets expensive over time.”

She works full-time and says the bakery has become a second job--eating up most of her weekends. Though, it's a labor of love.

Moving Forward

There’s no timer set to end this baking streak.

“As long as I can afford it and it’s feasible, I’ll keep doing it. It’s my favorite part of the week.”

She posts updates on social media when items are ready for pickup. You can find her on Instagram under “Little Free Bakery Rexburg,” where she also shares donation information.

In a world that can feel uncertain, this little bakery is serving up more than baked goods — offering connection, kindness, and a reason to step outside and meet a neighbor, one Sunday at a time.

Extra

In addition to weekly baked goods, Andrews maintains a free pantry outside her home stocked with essentials like diapers, wipes, and canned food.

Neighbors contribute what they can — similar to a little free library model: take what you need, leave what you can.

Recently, strong winds damaged the pantry structure so she hasn't been able to set it out.

Andrews says if anyone knows how to repair it, or has shelving, or a small hutch to donate, she would greatly appreciate the help.