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Honoring a Namesake: Local artist gifts historical tribute to City of Pocatello

City of Pocatello
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Published 11:20 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A local artist has donated a vibrant and culturally significant new piece to the City of Pocatello, which now holds a place of honor within the City Council Chambers.

Last week, city leadership gratefully accepted a print of a young Chief Pocatello, the city's namesake. Local artist Tal Sampson donated the print last week, adding to the city's permanent art collection.

Chief Pocatello was a prominent leader of the Shoshone people who guided his people as they settled the Shoshone-Bannock reservation following peace negotiations with the U.S. Government.

During last week's regular City Council meeting, Mayor Mark Dahlquist and the City Council recognized Sampson for his artistic contributions and generous donation. City leadership says Sampson’s work reflects "a deep appreciation for the region’s heritage and helps tell the story of the community."

“We are grateful to Tal Sampson for sharing his talent and for this meaningful contribution,” said Mayor Mark Dahlquist. “Artwork like this not only enhances our public spaces but also connects residents and visitors to the rich history of Pocatello.”

The City Council Chambers are open to the public during regular business hours. Residents are encouraged to visit City Hall to view the new installation in person and explore the historical narrative Sampson has captured on canvas. A second print of the painting will also be displayed at the Idaho State Capitol, further showcasing the piece and its connection to the region’s history.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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