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“Make a Plan”: Idaho Secretary of State announces start of early voting for May Primaries

KIFI
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Published 3:38 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The road to the May 19 Primary Election officially opened today as early voting began in several counties across Idaho. While the rollout varies by location, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is urging every citizen of the Gem State to take advantage of the expanded access to the ballot box.

In a recent news release, Secretary McGrane emphasized the Primary's important role in shaping the "Gem State’s" future, encouraging "everyone to make a plan to vote.”

“Our goal is to make voting as easy and accessible as possible,” said McGrane. “With early voting, Idahoans have the flexibility to participate in a way that works with their schedule."

While many counties launched their early voting sites this morning, for others—including Bonneville County—early voting will be available from May 4 through May 15, 2026.

For more county-specific voter information, click HERE.

Idahoans who are not yet registered to vote may register at an early voting location by bringing an accepted form of photo ID and proof of residence.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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