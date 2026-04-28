Skip to Content
News

Utility work begins on Lewisville Highway; Expected to last through June

KIFI
By
New
Published 11:27 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Utility construction work is underway along Lewisville Highway, south of 65th North, this week.

Crews with Bybee Excavation began work on Monday to install underground lines for nearby development.

The roadway will remain open to northbound traffic throughout the construction. However, southbound drivers are being detoured at 65th north to 5th west, then back around the work zone.

According to the City of Idaho Falls, the project is expected to last through June, depending on the weather. City Officials are asking drivers to "watch for crews and equipment, obey all posted traffic control signs, and reduce speeds in the work zone to ensure the safety of both workers and the traveling public."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.