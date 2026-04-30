‘Adopt a Wednesday” with Idaho Fish and Game

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game has many responsibilities, including keeping the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello clean and healthy. To help with this massive task, local businesses and organizations can "Adopt a Wednesday" and bring their staff to the park to volunteer.

This Wednesday, members of Teton Honda Auto Group rolled up their sleeves and helped with weeding and tree trimming at Edson Fichter. Representatives say everyone was eager to get in nature and help with this beloved gem in the community.

"It's a beautiful place," said Scott Williams, Managing Partner at Teton Honda Auto Group. "We're just trying to do everything we can to improve it and make it more beautiful."

Katie Graham, Teton's business development and community relations specialist, told us it's an excellent team-building activity for their staff while serving a good cause.

"This is our first time out here, so we hope to make it an annual thing for the group," Graham said. "Beautiful areas like this don't just happen. They take a lot of work, and Idaho Fish and Game is limited on what they can do, Idaho is like one giant park! So, it's good for people to see what goes into bringing beautiful places like this to our community."

Teton Honda added they love being a part of the community, not sitting idly within it. By serving Pocatello outside of car sales, they create a better business culture and strengthen their relationship with others while protecting beloved local areas.

This is why, according to Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game, 'Adopt a Wednesday' was born – for local organizations to help each other and keep Pocatello parks clean.

"Edson Fichter is a beautiful gem right here in people's backyards," Jackson said. "It requires maintenance and work, and there's no shortage of people who are passionate about it in our community. But we needed a mechanism to harness that energy and passion and focus it on projects that will help make the most difference."

Companies that participate in 'Adopt a Wednesday' volunteering with Idaho Fish and Game can expect to be guided through various volunteer projects. It can include rebuilding benches, picking up garbage in the park, trimming trees, weeding, planting new plants in the pollinator gardens or helping to repair amenities. Jackson says Fish and Game works to pair organizations with projects privy to their skills and talents.

"People really do care about this nature area," Jackson said. "One way people can show they care is also by volunteering and make that connection, take an investment in this community place."

To get involved and "Adopt a Wednesday" or learn more about the program, please call the Idaho Fish and Game Pocatello Regional Office at 208-232-4703.