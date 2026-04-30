National Adopt a Shelter Animal Day: Celebrating the Pets Who Found Their ‘Fur-ever’ Homes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Many shelter pets across southeast Idaho have found their home with you, but there are thousands of pets still in need of their fur-ever homes.

Thursday, April 30th, is National Adopt a Shelter Animal Day, spreading awareness about the various pets currently in shelters that need new homes.

Whether surrendered, abandoned, or a stray, these various pets have found their way into an animal shelter and are looking for their new home.

"We just celebrated, actually, six years ago. A beautiful husky named Sakura was adopted from a family out of Arizona who came here and picked her up. And they have now traveled around the country with her. She is an honorary Silverton member in her home state of Arizona," Michele Ziel-Dingman, the executive director of the Snake River Animal Shelter. "And it's just a great reminder about how, these little, you know, souls, really can become a part of the community, a part of your work life for your family."

Stories of Shelter Adoptions in SE Idaho

Courtesy Photo: Alex and Apollo

On Local News 8's Facebook page, several Idahoans responded to our call for photos of their adopted furry friends!

Alex Kingler shared his foster fail, a cat named Apollo. "How were we supposed to let the little love bug go when we just love him so much?" wrote Kingler.

Courtesy Photo: Blaze the senior dog

Kylie Danielson Mobley shared her fur-baby—or in this case, fur-senior— an 11-year-old Springer Spaniel named Blaze. Mobley and her family adopted Blaze 3 years ago from the Snake River Animal Shelter.

"Senior dogs are the best dogs to adopt! Give them a chance," implores Mobley. "Blaze loves riding in the pickup, rubber chickens, and following mom around the house."

If you are interested in adopting a new fur-ever friend, be sure to check out your local shelters!