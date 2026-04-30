The Shilo Inn has shutdown – Employees say they were given no notice

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Employees of the Idaho Falls Shilo Inn are left scrambling after finding out they were shut down Tuesday morning.

On his way to work, David Rail, the owner of the restaurants and bars in the hotel, received a call from the manager of the hotel, informing him that the hotel was being shut down that morning.

"I was on the way down here from Rexburg. And [the manager] said the hotel is being shut down right now by the courts. And I said, oh, that's interesting. I, I hadn't heard a thing. And then I went to shock for a second," Rail recounted.

The shutdown stems from the Inn's parent company, which is undergoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Chapter 7 means someone who can't pay their debts and sells some of their property to repay what they can. Then, the rest of the debt is usually cleared, allowing them to start over.

"When we got here, I talked to the court facilitators," Rail said. "They're the ones that came down here and had everybody check out, and then they walked through. I don't know if they did while I was in my office, because we were busy trying to figure out what we're going to do, but basically, the hotel is shut down."

According to news sources in Oregon, their Shilo Inn locations experienced a similar shutdown, with their employees getting no notice before the doors were shut.

And with no hope of operating in the near future, David Rail had to let go of his employees, "We had 18 employees. I think they had 10 or 12 or the hotel. But, I have to lay off all 18 people."

The Shilo Inn will still have events this weekend, if you are interested in going out there one last time.

"Come to Cinco de Mayo this weekend," Rail encouraged, "It starts Saturday, goes through Sunday, and it's going to be big. We're setting up a massive stage inside and then a smaller stage outside. There's going to be food vendors and dancing and performances by the community."

As for future events, the decision is up to the Courts.