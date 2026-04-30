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USGS: Webcam records largest Black Diamond Pool eruption since 2024 explosion

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USGS
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Published 3:21 PM

YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — The United States Geological Survey has released footage of a sizeable hydrothermal eruption at Black Diamond Pool. This latest event marks the second time the hydrothermal pool has erupted this week in what the USGA says is "perhaps the largest eruption of the pool since the 2024 explosion."

On July 23, 2024, just before 10 AM, a massive hydrothermal explosion erupted from the Black Diamond Pool, sending steam and debris rocketing hundreds of feet into the air. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but the explosion destroyed the nearby boardwalk.

Following the explosion, the USGS installed a camera on the remnant of the boardwalk to track activity at the Black Diamond Pool. The webcam has allowed the USGS to capture small hydrothermal eruptions from the pool since 2025.

Tuesday, April 28, another eruption sent muddy water and steam towards the camera. On Wednesday, April 29, just before 12:28 PM, the camera captured a much larger eruption.

"This is perhaps the largest eruption of the pool since the 2024 explosion and is an important demonstration of hydrothermal hazards in Yellowstone National Park," said the USGS in a Facebook post.

As of writing, the Biscuit Basin Trailhead area remains closed until further notice due to the July 2024 explosion. To view the area through the USGS's webcam, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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