Agreement could help eastern Idaho farmers avoid water shutoffs

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Groundwater users in Little Lost River Basin, Big Lost River Basin, and Upper Big Lost River Basin could avoid water shutoffs this irrigation season after reaching a new agreement to join the state’s 2024 mitigation plan.

The Surface Water Coalition and Idaho Ground Water Appropriators announced that the Big Lost and Little Lost River basins have been added to the plan through a newly signed addendum. The agreement was filed with the Idaho Department of Water Resources for approval.

The agreement will put groundwater districts under the same requirements as other participants, including conservation targets, water storage obligations and efforts to recharge the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

“This is a huge relief for the farmers in our basin and for our families, our crops and our communities,” said Kirk Nickerson, chairman of the Little Lost River Ground Water District.

The agreement follows weeks of negotiations between surface water users and groundwater districts after curtailment orders from the state went into effect last month.

With the irrigation season already underway, a sense of urgency to come to an agreement was necessary.

“Every person at the negotiating table represents Idaho farmers and irrigators who depend on this resource," said Alan Hansten, chairman of the Surface Water Coalition. "Our goal has always been to build a plan that works not just today but for the long-term stability of Idaho agriculture and the aquifer we all rely on."

Due to Idaho’s “first in time, first in right,” approach to water rights, senior water rights holders are prioritized during shortages. Mitigation plans are designed to allow junior groundwater users to continue operating under agreements, such as taking measures to stabilize and recharge aquifers.

Earlier this month the Idaho Dept of Water Resources declared a drouight emergency, citing low snowpack as the main cause.

If approved by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the addendum would take effect while negotiations continue over a longer term agreement.