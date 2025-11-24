Contagious horse virus prompts ISDA to recommend stopping all equine movement

IDAHO (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is strongly recommending the cancellation of upcoming equine events in Idaho following confirmed reports of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 (EHV-1) that were linked to several recent equine competitive events in Texas and Oklahoma.

ISDA is also looking to temporarily stop the transportation of all horses into or out of the state to avoid the spread from reaching Idaho.

At this time, Idaho has no confirmed cases of EHV-1. But due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, the Idaho State Veterinarian urges horse owners, trainers, and event organizers to take immediate biosecurity precautions.

They recommend temporarily stopping any transportation or hauling of equine to protect Idaho horses.

Local News 8 is consulting with several horse veterinary experts to understand how the local equine community is grappling with these biosecurity mandates. Continue to check this web story for the latest updates and advice from equine experts.