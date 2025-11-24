Skip to Content
Agriculture

Contagious horse virus prompts ISDA to recommend stopping all equine movement

MGN
By
New
today at 10:33 AM
Published 11:18 AM

IDAHO (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is strongly recommending the cancellation of upcoming equine events in Idaho following confirmed reports of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 (EHV-1) that were linked to several recent equine competitive events in Texas and Oklahoma.

ISDA is also looking to temporarily stop the transportation of all horses into or out of the state to avoid the spread from reaching Idaho.

At this time, Idaho has no confirmed cases of EHV-1. But due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, the Idaho State Veterinarian urges horse owners, trainers, and event organizers to take immediate biosecurity precautions.

They recommend temporarily stopping any transportation or hauling of equine to protect Idaho horses.

Local News 8 is consulting with several horse veterinary experts to understand how the local equine community is grappling with these biosecurity mandates. Continue to check this web story for the latest updates and advice from equine experts.

Article Topic Follows: Agriculture

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.