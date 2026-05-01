Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warmer temps for Saturday; thunderstorms roll back in for Sunday & Monday

KIFI
By
today at 4:57 PM
Published 3:56 PM

We have some really nice conditions in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. High pressure overhead has kept things stable in the atmosphere, leading to warmer than average temperatures with light winds. A low-pressure system out of California, moves closer by Monday. This low-pressure ushers in some thunderstorm action.

Friday night, we’ll see low temperatures in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the north around 5 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature near 70° in the Snake River Plain. Winds will shift to the southwest around 5 to 10 mph, in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high temp in the lower to mid 70’s. Look for a few isolated thunderstorms.

We’ll see a few thunderstorms for Monday afternoon, as high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.