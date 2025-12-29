Idaho’s unseasonably warm winter wakes up spring bulbs; What you should do

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho grass and plants normally lie dormant under the snow this time of year; however, this warm weather is causing some confusion, even for our plants.

Some people are reporting that their tulips and irises are starting to pop up. Homeowners are wondering if they need to start mowing their lawns. Gardening experts are telling people not to worry and just let nature take its course.

"Just be patient. It's winter, and January is usually the coldest time of the year around here. Stay off the lawns. No heavy traffic on lawns. And try not to water anything. Just wait and be patient," said Sheri Ellis, owner of Four Seasons Garden Design.

Ellis says do not water or mow your lawn right now, as that will cause it to grow more. She says there is a risk of damage to early-blooming ornamental trees and shrubs, but nothing can be done about it until spring.