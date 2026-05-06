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Pocatello City Hall Potentially Moving Downtown to Historic Federal Courthouse

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today at 8:45 PM
Published 9:16 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – City leaders in Pocatello may have a new home following tomorrow's city council meeting. Council members will vote on whether to allow a feasibility study for the city's first federal courthouse downtown to become the new city hall.

Officials at Pocatello's Planning and Development told us this idea has been in the works for years, considering the current City Hall building off 7th Avenue was originally built for a grocery store. The old courthouse is located off Arthur Street in Historic Old Town Pocatello.

The central location of the potential building places it just across from Lookout Point and the Marshall Public Library in the heart of downtown Pocatello.

The building was nicknamed "The Palace" and, according to court documents, opened its doors in 1916. The Palace now holds empty offices, to potentially become city official offices if the proposal passes tomorrow.

If the City Council approves the decision, research will officially begin to discuss the move from the current city hall.

This is a developing story and Local News 8 will provide updates as the City Council makes their decision.

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