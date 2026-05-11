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Monday morning crash stalls I-84 Westbound traffic

File: ISP
KIFI
File: ISP
By
Published 10:10 AM

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An early morning crash has stalled traffic on I-84 Westbound north of Hagerman. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash happened near milepost 156 around 9:36 a.m. Monday morning, May 11.

All lanes are currently blocked. Details regarding the nature of the crash remain limited. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of vehicles involved or any potential injuries.

Travelers heading in that direction may need to take an alternate route. For traffic and closure updates, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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