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City of Pocatello seeks 7th seat member for Golf Advisory Committee

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today at 3:43 PM
Published 5:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello is looking for a volunteer to fill a vacancy on its Golf Advisory Committee.

The position is open for immediate appointment, and applications will be accepted through Aug. 4.

The seven-member committee makes recommendations and decisions related to the city's municipal golf courses. Members also help oversee communication between golfers, city officials and course employees at Riverside Golf Course and Highland Golf Course.

The committee meets at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month during the golf season, which runs from March through October.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee can apply by contacting the mayor's office at Pocatello City Hall or by visiting pocatello.gov and selecting the Advisory Committees link.

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Hadley Bodell

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