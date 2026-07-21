World record attempt in Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI-TV) - A Swan Valley couple is making history after bringing hundreds of people to the region for a record-breaking event.

The third year of family summer camp for Bryce and Nelli Jurgy, owners of The Park in Swan Valley ended in a big way.

"We broke a world record. So pretty crazy. The world's largest hammock hangout.

We also had the most people lying in hammock stands or hammocks at the same time. Pretty wild. So it's a little surreal. Still, just. This was like a dream that we had talked about. I don't know when. How long ago?", Bryce Jurgy explained.

"Bryce has always wanted to do this. Just because we have a campground and it has hammocks", Nelli Jurgy said.

The Jurgys teamed up with Grand Trunk, a custom hammock maker out of Bountiful, Utah.

"This will go down in history. Yeah. You know, i thought it was going to be an easy world record, but I'm sunburnt. I'm filthy because I've been camping all week. It was a little harder than i thought. You are the grand trunk. But we got it. But we got that world record.", Grand Trunk owner Paul Asis said.

Despite the sun and the wind. We made it happen.

The previous record was 269 continuously swinging hammock dwellers in Germany in 2016.

It's officially "most people lying in hammocks" and the event in Swan Valley on Saturday registered 350 participants in hammocks, not touching the ground, taking in the Idaho scenery and doing nothing else but winning for 5 minutes. Accounts were recorded on video from multiple angles, multiple counts were made on the ground, witnesses recorded their accounts and everyone signed in and was cornered and roped off and not allowed to leave the "hammock landing area" for well over 90 minutes, while every angle and participant was documented. Participants will receive a certificate from authorized organizers and record keepers in their email. This may take months to approve.

"And so the record until now was 269. So beat that. You beat that with us. I did", Jurgi added.

And every record breaker was offered a custom hammock to hang out in.

So next time you're in Swan Valley. Come and hang out.

When you come out here, it's so beautiful. You'll you'll get that. You will. You'll show up as friends, leave feeling like family and you'll be closer with your people. It just happens.

Each summer The Park at Swan Valley RV park hosts family summer camp designed for parents to attend camp with their kids and enjoy the 30 acres of space the Jurgis use to entertain. Registration and sign ups happen in the winter and sell out fast.