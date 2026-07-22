70th Annual Teton County Fair returns with rides, music, pig wrestling

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)– The 70th Annual Teton County Fair is officially underway, bringing a full week of rides, food, livestock shows and live entertainment to the Jackson community and beyond.

The fairgrounds will feature activities for everyone to enjoy, such as carnival rides, cotton candy, games and exhibits celebrating the area's agricultural roots.

One controversial yet fan-favorite event is also making a comeback. After a six-year hiatus, pig wrestling has returned to the fair lineup. Pig wrestling is set for Thursday, July 23, at 7 pm. Youth and women are set to participate.

Behind the scenes, organizers spent days preparing the fairgrounds for the annual event. From coordinating vendors and entertainment to setting up exhibits and attractions, they say hosting the fair takes nearly a year of planning and a tremendous community effort.

MaryBeth Hansen, Chair of the Teton County Fair Board, says that getting vendors lined up and set up is one of the hardest things to plan.

"Hardest game of Tetris you ever played in your life," Hansen said.

Admission to the Teton County Fair is free, though rides, food and vendor purchases require tickets or payment.

Organizers encourage visitors to walk, bike or use public transportation whenever possible, as parking around the fairgrounds is limited.

The fair has plans for a rodeo, showcasing animals and live entertainment. For more information, visit the Teton County Fairgrounds website.